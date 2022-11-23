Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Blame Turkey Sticker Shock on Biden

The higher price of this year's Thanksgiving dinner, and of just about everything else, has come because President Joe Biden's administration has done "everything they could do to cause inflation to get worse," especially when it comes to the "assault on domestic energy," Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"[It is] a complete outrage and all Americans should be very upset about it," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Oil leasing permits are down by 97% under Biden from former President Donald Trump's last year in office, said Meuser, noting that the 2 million barrels a day of decreased production would not have happened if Biden had not stopped the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.

"And then, the diesel costs that have gone up, so shipping fertilizer for the farms throughout my district throughout Pennsylvania and throughout the country, that's what's causing the groceries to go up," said Meuser. "Then let's throw in there $4 trillion of spending, so you have a 30% to 40% higher money supply. They've created this and they're not doing anything to correct it."

The impact will also harm small businesses, which are "very much under assault from workforce shortages to inflation to supply issues," said Meuser.

With prices going up, consumer demand will go down, he added, while the Federal Reserve is trying to reduce inflation by increasing interest rates.

"I think right now you got the Biden administration almost fighting against the Fed, so I think we're going to have high-interest rates and inflation," Meuser said. "Unless this administration gets its act together and the majority in congress as Republicans, we plan on issuing legislation to do just that."

Meanwhile, Meuser said he believes that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will win his to be House Speaker and that the remainder of the expected leadership is "excellent."

"We're going to have a couple of little battles internally, but we should all come out and have 218 [votes] at least for McCarthy," he said.

Meuser added that there is reason for optimism, even though the predicted "red wave" didn't happen in this month's midterm elections.

"We have the majority," said Meuser. "That was the goal. The senate was always a maybe … we have the gavels and every committee."

That means there will be hearings to hold Hunter Biden and Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas accountable for their actions, said Meuser, among other agenda items.

"We're going to be strengthening our economy," he said. "We will pass tax legislation. We will pass legislation for energy … that's what people want. They want our economy strong. They want our national security to be strong. We are going to specific legislation to close the border, and the people want to see what where these other misgivings have come from, and that's where the hearings are going to come from. We can walk and chew gum at the same time."

