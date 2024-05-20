Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Have 'Faith' in Trump Jury

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that as the business records trial against Donald Trump winds down, supporters of the former president need to have "faith" in the jury system.

Meuser, who had a front row seat for the trial Monday and will again on Tuesday, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that the prosecution's witnesses against Trump are "highly suspicious," adding that the jury should see it, too.

"Hopefully it goes the right way. We gotta have faith in, you know, our jury system," Meuser said. "You know it's just incredible. They have not proven a crime. They have not prosecuted really anything that remotely resembles a crime. They haven't even named it. And every one of their witnesses is highly suspicious and lacks any resemblance of credibility.

"Again, outside of that, you know, they got a great case," he quipped.

Meuser is part of a parade of House Republicans who have made the trip to New York to support Trump and see firsthand what he called a "frivolous case" in a courtroom that's a "circus." Meuser and Republicans are there to say the things that Trump, as prohibited by the one-sided gag order, cannot.

"Here they hit President Trump with a gag order as well. And again, talk about trying to undermine democracy, doesn't do it to the other side at all, which is highly unusual," Meuser said. "So, you know, we need to be there to speak for him, although he does a pretty good job speaking for himself even with the gag order."

