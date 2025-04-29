Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Offer 'No Plan, No Vision'

Responding to the Democratic Party's harsh criticism of President Donald Trump to mark the first 100 days of his second administration, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Tuesday that the opposition offers no viable alternative to the current policies.

The Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline" that the Democrats have "no plan, they've got no vision — and they certainly are not about delivering results of strengthening our economy, strengthening our national security, and what we are going to do, bring common sense back."

He made the comments after Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, marking the first such effort by a House Democrat this year.

Thanedar said that Trump is "unfit to serve as president and represents a clear and present danger to our nation's Constitution and our democracy," accusing him of tyrannical overreach.

Meuser emphasized "that is pretty harsh language, harshness leads to hate, hate tends to lead to violence," adding that "it is so out of touch, where the Democrats are — and if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem."

Meuser stressed that "in Pennsylvania, people are talking about the fact that President Trump is bringing hope, he's bringing a plan, he's bringing patriotism. And people just feel that they have a president that is fighting for them. And he is leaving everything on the table, where everything is transparent."

The congressman, who is a member of the House Committee on Financial Security, also discussed the importance of passing the budget bill that will include major parts of Trump's legislative agenda, stating that the House passing it before Memorial Day is "very doable" and that it is a "fair timeline" that the Senate will pass it by July 4.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com