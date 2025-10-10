Meuser to Newsmax Dems 'Deliberately Damaging' US in Shutdown Fight

On Newsmax on Friday, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., accused congressional Democrats of putting politics ahead of Americans' livelihoods during the ongoing government shutdown, saying their actions are "deliberately damaging the United States."

In an interview with "Newsline," Meuser, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and sits on the Financial Services and Small Business committees, blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for what he called partisan obstruction.

"This is senseless. There's no gain, only pain," Meuser said. "The military is not going to be paid come next Wednesday. The Capitol Police aren't being paid by today. Small-business loans are on hold. Air travel is being rattled. These people are deliberately damaging the United States."

Meuser criticized Schumer's recent comments that Democrats are "winning" the standoff, calling the claim false.

"Listening to Chuck Schumer speak, rarely does he ever tell the truth, if ever," Meuser said. "They might be getting better for Chuck Schumer ... but even the polls show that support for Democrats is eroding fast."

He also accused Jeffries of misleading the public about the shutdown's cause.

"Every word he just stated ... was a complete, utter falsehood," Meuser said. "Everything that the Democrats are telling you, America, is false. ... They shut down the government with all of their votes."

Meuser said the continuing resolution passed by the House contained "no Republican demands," arguing Democrats rejected it solely to restore $1.4 trillion in additional spending.

"They're fighting for illegals," he said. "There's no rationale here. It's a clean CR."

The Pennsylvania Republican linked the stalemate to political motivations, saying Democrats want to weaken former President Donald Trump ahead of 2026 elections.

"There's really only one reason besides Chuck Schumer's political career — Trump is doing too well," he said.

The remarks come as negotiations remain at a standstill. The House's short-term funding measure has stalled in the Senate, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers facing delayed paychecks and small business lending programs frozen, according to Reuters.

Later in the interview, Meuser turned his attention to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who faces allegations of mortgage fraud.

"She broke the law. ... If it was you or me, we would be accused of a crime," Meuser said.