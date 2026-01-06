WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Show 'Shameful Hypocrisy' on Maduro

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 09:34 AM EST

Rep. Dan Meuser accused Democrat leaders and left-leaning media of "shameful hypocrisy" Tuesday on Newsmax after they criticized President Donald Trump's decision to move against Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, despite years of Democrats publicly urging tougher action against him.​

The Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Democrats who once demanded intervention against Maduro reversed course almost immediately once Trump acted, exposing what he described as politically driven outrage rather than genuine concern over U.S. foreign policy.

The Democrat criticism is "so hypocritical. It's so shameful," Meuser said. "But if it wasn't so routine, it would be a surprise. They do this more or less on everything."

Meuser pointed to past statements from prominent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who previously criticized Trump during his first term for not intervening more aggressively in Venezuela.

According to Meuser, those same voices are now condemning the operation that targeted Maduro, whom U.S. authorities have long accused of drug trafficking, corruption, and election fraud.

The congressman argued that Maduro's removal was long overdue, describing him as an illegitimate leader who presided over a "rogue nation" that destabilized the Western Hemisphere and directly harmed American interests through narcotics trafficking and regional chaos.

Meuser also pushed back on claims that the operation was motivated by oil or corporate interests, calling that narrative "nonsense" and crediting Trump's leadership and the U.S. military for executing a decisive and necessary mission.

He praised the U.S. military for what he described as a successful and disciplined operation, saying it demonstrated American strength and restored credibility abroad.

"Now there's an opportunity for stable leadership," Meuser added. "That's due to our great military ... and a president willing to do what's best for the United States."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 January 2026 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

