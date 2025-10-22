Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Dems' Forcing Key Programs to Be Cut

Democrats' refusal to end the federal shutdown is resulting in the cutting of government programs they supported, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Speaking on "Wake Up America Early," Meuser said Democrats' political calculations have backfired, particularly in New York, where the impacts of the shutdown are being felt deeply.

"[Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer has got to be not only one of the most unlikable people in Washington, but I think nationwide and certainly throughout New York State right now," Meuser told host Alex Kraemer.

"He thought he was doing this to fight for his political life, and now he's just flailing away and grabbing at anything to sustain himself."

Meuser argued that Democrats' unwillingness to negotiate is leading to cuts in programs their constituents depend on.

"These moves are removing funding from rural hospitals. … Telehealth has been minimized, stopped actually. TSA is not being paid. So our airports are less safe," he said.

He added that flood insurance and Small Business Administration loans have halted, and that SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for low-income families are set to expire in November.

The Pennsylvania Republican credited Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought with finding temporary funding to sustain SNAP through October, using tariff funds.

"This is the damage that they are doing," Meuser said. "And meanwhile, what's he [Schumer] fighting for — to save Obamacare. Which has caused all the premium increases? … $1.4 trillion in added spending. This is outrageous. It's madness. They're trying to make America mad again."

Asked about what Republicans are doing for struggling Americans worried about bills, Meuser said the GOP is focused on helping working families weather the crisis.

"We're going to fight for them," he said. "You see what the president is doing and ordering Russ Vought to find the money one way or another. And that's where some of those unnecessary programs … will be minimized if not terminated."

Meuser outlined his own efforts in Pennsylvania, noting visits planned to Head Start, a local food bank, veterans, and small businesses affected by the shutdown. He urged Americans to contact their Democrat representatives directly.

"Call their Democrat senators and members of Congress … and say, 'Open up the damn government. Stop making America mad again. Let's actually try to make America great again,'" he said.

Meuser also condemned what he described as rising hostility from progressive activists and silence from Democrat leaders.

"You have Democrats now leaking how they don't want to get the guillotine from their Democrat leadership," he said, adding that some may feel threatened for dissenting.

Meuser said "No Kings" protests were being backed by left-wing and anarchist groups, including the Communist Party of America and organizations tied to George Soros.

"People need to denounce such hateful remarks," Meuser said. "Calling ICE the Gestapo and calling the president a Nazi and calling me a Nazi … they need to be called out. We need civility. We need some decency. We need to just do what's appropriate and stop this really, really hateful and dangerous rhetoric."

