Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems 'Moving the Goalposts' on DHS Funding

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Newsmax on Wednesday accused Democrats of pursuing "political gain" at the expense of national security, arguing that ongoing disputes over immigration and homeland security funding are leaving critical programs under-resourced.

Speaking on "Bianca Across the Nation," Meuser said Republicans have made multiple attempts to negotiate but claimed Democrats have repeatedly shifted their demands.

"What they're doing at this point is allowing this pain to be achieved, and they're certainly doing nothing about it," Meuser said.

"They're looking at political gain."

Meuser pointed to what he described as several concessions from Republicans and the White House in recent negotiations, including leadership changes at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and adjustments to policy proposals.

Despite those efforts, he said, "the Democrats keep moving the goalposts."

"It's beyond cruel," Meuser added. "They're doing it again for specific political gain."

Meuser argued that while much of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) remains funded, key divisions are not, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which handles cases related to human trafficking and other transnational crimes.

"You have most of ICE funded, but there are portions that are not funded," he said.

"That is the National Security Investigations, which covers human trafficking. So there's a lot here that's not being done."

Meuser framed the funding gaps as a broader national security concern, warning that the lack of resources could hinder enforcement efforts and public safety initiatives.

He also criticized the impact of the standoff on front-line personnel, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and other DHS employees.

"What's being done to the TSA agents and all of our Department of Homeland Security is just unbelievable," Meuser said. "It's almost like sabotage for a purpose."

Democrats have argued that their demands are aimed at securing policy reforms and accountability measures within immigration enforcement and homeland security agencies.

However, Meuser rejected that characterization, calling the strategy a "terrible political tactic."

"We're trying to do everything we can," he said.

The dispute comes amid broader tensions in Washington over immigration policy and federal funding priorities, with both parties accusing the other of politicizing national security issues.

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