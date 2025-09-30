Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Schumer 'Shameless,' on Shutdown

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats are forcing a partial government shutdown purely to score political points and obstruct President Donald Trump's policy agenda.

He singled out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as "shameless" and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as a "hypocrite."

"Republicans, we all voted to keep the government open," Meuser told "American Agenda," noting the House passed a short-term continuing resolution on Sept. 19 to fund the government through Nov. 21.

"Only one Democrat [Rep. Jared Golden of Maine] voted with us," he said. "[The rest] voted to shut the government down."

Democrats initially opposed the GOP funding measure over Medicaid cuts and Affordable Care Act subsidies, but Meuser dismissed those objections as manufactured.

"This is about funding, not about healthcare," he said, stressing that the purpose of the CR is to buy time to complete regular appropriations bills.

Meuser argued Democrats' real aim is to derail Trump's momentum and attack his "big, beautiful bill."

"We are on a roll. Our economy is good. We passed the BBB, so taxes are certain. Investment is coming in," he said, citing Trump's new farm initiative projected to save $250 billion annually and ongoing peace talks involving the Gaza Strip and broader Middle East.

"The only reason they're doing this, because they've got nothing else, they're looking to disrupt the roll that we're on. And all they care about is politics. There's no reason for this. They care about their power, their politics. Schumer is shameless and Hakeem is a hypocrite."

Asked how long a shutdown could last, Meuser said public opinion will force Democrats to relent quickly. He pointed to polling that found 65% of Americans will blame Democrats if the government shutters.

"As soon as there's some problems, as soon as federal employees are laid off, which they consider their voters, they're going to give in," he said.

Meuser predicted Trump would not make concessions simply to let Democrats save face.

"This is all symbolic," he said. "They're trying to act tough. President Trump's probably not going to give it to them because they're dead wrong. Let's do the CR. Let's work together on appropriations. Let's actually govern for a little while.

"Schumer knows nothing about that. Everything he does is about politics, not people."

