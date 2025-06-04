Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: US Has 'Upper Hand' in China Negotiations

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn., told Newsmax the United States, being a major consumer of Chinese goods, has the "upper hand" in negotiations.

Speaking to "American Agenda" after what appears to be a round of trade talks Wednesday between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Meuser suggested the U.S. will come out on top.

"Xi Jinping clearly is a hard negotiator. The president has stated that. But the president's better," Meuser stated. "We are the customer. They're the vendor. Usually, the customer has the upper hand on the vendor."

The congressman went on to suggest that China make a deal with the U.S. because "It's frankly far better and more in their interests than it is in ours."

He then noted that "China is willing to have a higher level of pain and suffering." But Trump is insistent on securing that are in the long-term "interest of the U.S. and ... the entire global trade community."

On Wednesday, Trump posted to Truth Social that Xi is "VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!"

