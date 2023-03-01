Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Time to Act Against China

Action must be taken against Beijing to halt its nefarious actions, especially since the Biden administration's own departments say the most likely origin of the coronavirus pandemic was the Wuhan laboratory in China, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvanian Republican was speaking to Newsmax's "Wake Up America" the morning after his House Committee on Financial Services held a special session to advance a number of bills in response to China's economic aggression.

"We had a number of bills that were introduced and voted on in our Financial Services Committee that were focused on somewhat of a reckoning, on a sort of correction of the types of programs that we work with in the People's Republic of China," Meuser said.

Among the programs are those that track risky investments and the funding of illegal drugs coming to the U.S. from Mexico, via China.

Meuser said: "The time for action is now, and we cannot slow-hand this" in monitoring the aggressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party.

"We must have the facts and be decisive related to United States national security, related to our economic strength, our position with our allies, certainly the illegal drugs coming into our country killing tens of thousands from Mexico that arrive from China and, of course, the origins of COVID."

Meuser noted that the Biden administration has been too slow and indecisive in reacting to those threats.

Meuser added that in addition to the genocide that the Communist Party in China carries out, it conducts economic policies that are unfair and not in the interests of the U.S.