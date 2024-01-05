Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: WH Border Control Measures an 'Insult'

Americans should be "insulted" by White House accusations that House Republicans are blocking efforts to stem the unprecedented influx of migrants at the southern border, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Friday on Newsmax.

In an interview on "National Report," Meuser pointed to House passage of the Secure the Border Act that lays out a host of changes to immigration law, including limits on asylum eligibility.

He also railed at the White House "lie" that Republicans had backed proposed spending cuts that would have resulted in the loss of 2,000 Border Patrol positions.

"It's totally untrue," Meuser asserted. "In fact, it's a lie related to the 2,000 and the goal to blame Republicans. All we do is talk about it. We passed [the Secure Border Act], we go to the border. We had almost 60 members — the only Republicans there."

According to Meuser, "the American people should be totally insulted by the idea that they're trying to just pass blame, which is completely untrue."

The lawmaker charged a $3 million supplement President Joe Biden is seeking "is for processing and resettling" migrants.

"It's not about securing the border. They are upside down and backwards and they are the cause of this catastrophe that's taking place," Meuser said. "We're going to do everything we can as … the House majority to keep the supplement securing our border first."

"If we're going to fund anything for the Ukraine and elsewhere, we're gonna do everything we can to remove resettlement processing dollars out of the budget," he added. "I'm afraid the American people need to understand — they're the ones again, you're going to correct this problem by voting Biden out, and President Trump, who fixed the problem, voting him in."

