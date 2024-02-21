Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Feds Ignored Bidens' 'Elaborate Scheme'

The "elaborate scheme" involving President Joe Biden and members of his family would have been eventually uncovered sooner if it had been investigated, but the IRS, FBI, and Department of Justice "have done nothing," Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Wednesday on Newsmax before of James Biden's testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees was to begin.

Instead, the House Republican majority "uncovered all of this, and there's a lot what seems to be corruption," Meuser said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that money was coming from China, Moscow, Romania, and Ukraine.

"Hopefully we get some information in line with the facts that exist," Meuser said of the testimony coming from James Biden, the president's younger brother. "We have a real scandalous situation here where the facts do show that a lot of money, millions of dollars, was transferred to Hunter and Jim on businesses that they owned and with great attempts to layer those accounts as it was a pass through to the president of the United States."

Meuser also said hospitals went out of business after James Biden's dealings with the Americore hospital group, "and Joe Biden got $200,000 for it."

According to a copy of a check that has been put into evidence, in March 2018, James Biden paid his older brother $200,000, calling it "loan repayment" on the same day Americore had paid the younger Biden the same amount of money.

"Look, I was a former revenue secretary," Meuser said. "To make a legitimate loan you need legitimate paperwork. You need a promissory note. You need to be signed by both parties. There needs to be a reasonable level of interest and a payment plan. We have none of that."

Meuser said he contacted the IRS on Tuesday, after sending a letter 31 days ago, demanding the proof to see that the money was a loan, not a payment.

If the money was not a loan, he said, then the president and his brother are guilty of tax evasion, which carries five years in prison in their home state of Delaware, Meuser added.

Meanwhile, Meuser accused Democrats of trying to "run out the clock" on the president and the impeachment proceedings.



"I don't understand that they're not really concerned," he said. "They scoff this off. They know they've got 90% of the media on their side."

Meanwhile, Meuser said he does believe there is "iron-clad information" on the president's impeachment inquiry.

"Most convictions occur with circumstantial evidence, but in this case, we got to make sure it's clear as can be," said Meuser. "The American people want to know if he's corrupt, if he's been corrupted, what those that have corrupted him [are] getting for it. That's pretty serious stuff."

And at the end, "we'll impeach him" and Biden will also be voted out, Meuser said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com