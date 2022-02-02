Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Blame Biden Policies for Expected Poor Jobs Report

The Biden administration is bracing itself for a Bureau of Labor report Friday that is expected to show negative job growth and is already blaming the omicron coronavirus variant, but President Joe Biden's policies are the reason for the problem, Rep. Dan Meuser said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"[Their] spending, of course, has weakened our dollar, and caused inflation," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The payments that were made through the end of December certainly had an effect there. Every small business in my district is pulling their hair out because they cannot hire enough."

Further, small businesses are also making less, even though they're working harder, which will "hurt revenues when your margins are squeezed," said Meuser.

High gas prices are also taking a "huge hit" on Americans' disposable income, and that is a "direct result" of President Joe Biden's policies, said Meuser.

"We were energy independent 13 months ago," but with Biden's cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline and measures such as banning new energy exploration on federal lands and inhibiting banks from investing in energy companies, that has changed, he added.

Meanwhile, Meuser said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin will follow through on an invasion into Ukraine because he wants to restore the former Soviet Union to its "grandeur."

"Nobody wants that," said the congressman. "The Soviet Union was a very depressed, autocratic, communist nation. Ukraine's not interested in joining that."

Putin is also motivated by the prospect of cornering the energy market, said Meuser.

"Our president doesn't get it," he continued. "Putin does understand that energy brings power and he's going to invade a sovereign nation in order to get it. Meanwhile, we have a president that chasing it away, but Putin is a thug."

This means the United States must maintain a unified front with its allies against an invasion of Ukraine, Meuser said.

"The entire world, particularly China, is watching, and we need to stand firm and be clear clearly what the consequences will be should [Putin] take one more step," he concluded.