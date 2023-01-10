Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Equitable Treatment' Needed in Biden Papers

The handling of classified documents discovered at the office President Joe Biden kept after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 raises questions of equitable treatment with that of former President Donald Trump after the raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This is why many of my constituents and the citizens throughout the United States are outraged at the manner that our federal agencies handle themselves," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We will see what was in these documents in his private office at the University of Pennsylvania. Let's see if there's equitable treatment here."

According to reports, the documents were found at Biden's office, which he kept until launching his presidential bid in 2019, on Nov. 2, 2022, less than a week before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Trump's estate was raided in August.

Meuser said that with Republicans in the House, the matter of Biden's papers will be added to the list of investigations on federal agencies that have "weaponized themselves and engaged in activities that are far excessive in information gathering."

Meuser added that such actions have seemed "quite arbitrary."

"We're not going to fool around here," said Meuser. "We've got some serious priorities and got some very serious issues. We just passed the rules package, which is going to deal with excessive spending and many other matters, but investigations are right in there. The people want accountability. This majority in the House is what's going to give it to them."

Meuser also on Tuesday responded to comments on MSNBC this week that there are no longer moderate Republicans in the House.

"I consider myself a problem-solving Republican," said Meuser. "Many of us do. We certainly bring practicality and seriousness to the policies that exist. Conservatism, in my view, is what works best for the vast majority of people, with low taxes, minimal regulation, limited government, the freedoms of our constitution, energy independence, and border security. If that's conservative, I'm guilty as charged."

