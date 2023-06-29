Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Bidenomics' Equals Gaslighting

President Joe Biden is "gaslighting" Americans by touting his "Bidenomics," because under his policies and actions, they are living under the highest levels of inflation in 50 years, Rep. Dan Meuser said Thursday on Newsmax.

"With my constituents, it's costing them $800 to $900 more a month from their disposable incomes than it did before," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Meuser said Biden's economic policies have caused even more harm, as they're "rattling the banks," and small businesses are struggling.

"In some cases, they're selling more, but they're making less," Meuser said. "President Biden is going to reduce revenues, not to mention the fact that trillions of dollars of excessive spending [has] also contributed to inflation."

Instead, Meuser said, the Biden administration is suppressing the economy while offering no growth initiatives.

"Can anyone name one growth initiative?" Meuser said. "I posed that question to Janet Yellen, the secretary of Treasury, the other day in a hearing. I said, 'Is there any other growth initiative underway by this administration other than excessive spending?' Her answer to me was, 'We must continue to invest in the United States of America.'"

The Biden administration's plans call for $240 billion in taxpayer money to be used for rebates for electronic vehicles and charging stations, but "we haven't seen any of that yet," Meuser said. "How many of those charging stations do you think would be put in the right place? Probably none."

Meuser also talked about the delays from the Securities and Exchange Commission in allowing former President Donald Trump's Truth Social network, under the heading of Digital World Acquisition Company, to go public.

The company, to date, is the only submission from 2022 that has gone longer than 400 days without processing.

"We have a gentleman by the name of Gary Gensler who is the SEC chairman," said Meuser. "He happened to be the CFO for Hillary Clinton. He's the guy who personally wrote the check for the Steel dossier [against former President Donald Trump]."

When the Biden administration is removed from the White House, Meuser said, "we will also be removing this weaponization, these bureaucrats that are in the fourth branch of government, as they are referred to. They are controlling the IRS, the FBI, the DOJ, and the SEC. It's wrong. People need to be aware of this."

Meuser added that Trump is not the only one suffering from the delay in allowing Truth Social to go forward, as there are 20 million individual investors, "many of them my constituents" who will lose money "because of this outrageous nonaction."

Meanwhile, Meuser has endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, and he told Newsmax that's because he believes, as a longtime businessman, in results.

"Prior to COVID, inflation wasn't a factor," Meuser said. "We had low-interest rates. We were pro-growth. We were on the move. There was patriotism. Our military was strong. We had trade agreements with China, favorable ones. ... We can handle a couple of mean tweets [with] strong national security and a great economy."

