Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden's Poll Numbers With Dems No Surprise

A new New York Times poll showing that most Democrats don't want President Joe Biden to seek reelection reflects that his policies are failing Americans, particularly those who Democrats claim to be helping, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax on Monday.

"I don't have to repeat what all Americans know," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "National Report," pointing out that the prices of food and gas are out of control and are hurting everyone, particularly Americans with low incomes.

"We've got basically an open border," Meuser added. "Fentanyl is running throughout our district. Democrats have a high level, as Republicans do, of pessimism. That's the other big problem.

"Our consumers have, I believe, the highest level of pessimism since Jimmy Carter, and it looks clearly as if a recession is coming upon us."

The poll, released Monday, shows that 67% of Democrat voters say they prefer someone other than Biden to run in 2024, and only 33% of voters nationwide said they approve of his job performance.

The pessimism being felt by Americans is also spreading to the nation's military, and recruitment is at a new low, said Meuser. Further, some 60,000 members of the military, particularly reservists, are no longer allowed to participate in military duties because they refuse to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Meuser said it's a "real problem," because the military has been "infiltrated by a wokeness from this administration."

"The U.S. military will not grant any exclusions for religion," he said. "Even the Israeli military allows for immunities. If you've had the virus, then you have the immunities. We're taking a very, very dangerous tone here and I and many Republicans believe that the National Guard needs to take a much closer look at this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!