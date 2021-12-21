Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Retiring Dems Mean 2022 'Very Good Year' for GOP

The fact numerous Democrats are taking their names out of next year's midterm elections sends a "strong signal" that 2022 will be a "very good year" for Republicans, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The GOP only needs a net gain of five seats to win back the House majority.

"It's going to be a good year because with this Democrat Party in charge, from the White House to the Congress and the Senate, we have seen terrible plans and the American people are feeling terrible plans," Meuser, R-Pa., said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"The leadership in the House are awful managers of policy, and their policy is detrimental on a large scale level as well as on a daily level in the form of inflation, supply shortages, and more. Gasoline prices are through the roof. They're just doing a terrible job. People are going to vote them out, so they might as well leave before they get voted out."

Axios reported that with Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., and Albio Sires, D-N.J., announcing they won't seek reelection, 23 Democrats are not returning, compared to 12 Republicans.

Meanwhile, inflation is key to many voters, and the White House is "out of touch" and has "no empathy or understanding of what the general public goes through," Meuser said.

"President Joe Biden said two weeks ago or last week that people should pay their fair share for gasoline," Meuser said. "What in the world does that mean?"

Meuser also discussed Biden's upcoming comments on the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the president and White House should "absolutely" have a version of "Operation Warp Speed" for new solutions about fighting back.

"All we talk about is pitting one side against the other, and it's terrible," Meuser said. "There's zero empathy once again coming out of the White House. We never talk about therapeutics. We never talk about immunities. Israel, for instance, considers for six months, if you have had COVID, you're immune for six months."

There is no question that omicron and the increased numbers of COVID-19 infection are a real problem and needs to be taken seriously, but the "messaging from the White House and most of the Democrat leadership is making it worse," Meuser added.

"Everything they do, from the economy to this, they try to put out a fire with gasoline," he told Newsmax. "That doesn't work."

The lawmaker also discussed the announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that he won't support Biden's Build Back Better agenda legislation, noting that "the people of West Virginia and the people of Pennsylvania are the ones who killed this bill" because it became more opposed the more it had been discussed.

"The more it was out there, the more people understood what was in it, and the phone calls were coming into many of these so-called moderates," Meuser said. "There aren't so many in the Democrat Party, but they are something that exists. The people killed this bill, and for good reason. It truly was just something a part of the liberal agenda, regardless of the circumstances that we needed to address."