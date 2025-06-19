Illouz to Newsmax: 'Fighting for the Abraham Accords'

Israeli Knesset member Dan Illouz told Newsmax on Thursday that in its conflict with Iran, the Jewish state is "fighting for the Abraham Accords," and by extension, "for the stability" of the Middle East.

"I'm the head of the caucus for Abraham Accords in the Knesset," Illouz said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I really believe in the Abraham Accords. … I actually think that the Abraham Accords is what we're fighting for right now, because the Abraham Accords were always about some of the more fair-minded nations in the region cooperating and working together against threats like Iran and its regime.

"I actually believe that what we're fighting for right now is for the stability of this region," he continued. "For the more stable countries to be stronger, and the destabilizing forces, like this regime, which is no different than the Nazi regime was in its time.

"I mean, it's a different ideology, but when you look at it, it's the same hatred, the same tactics of using mass murder as a way to bring global domination. It's the same idea of a very, very evil regime that needs to be defeated.

"And if it's defeated, then it will actually enhance the ability for us to move forward with the Abraham Accords."

President Donald Trump has indicated he will monitor the situation with Iran and make a decision on whether the United States will join Israel in taking military action against Iran in the next two weeks.

He is said to be taking that time to decide whether to use bunker-buster bombs to destroy Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment plant, which is about 300 feet below a mountain near Qom.

The president will reportedly receive intelligence briefings for the next three days around a trip to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Illouz said that Israel is "a great ally of the United States," partly because "historically, we've always taken care of our issues on our own."

"Our military has always been very strong," he said. "We've always required assistance when it comes to weaponry and things like that, but we've always taken care of the issues on our own. But this is not an issue only for Israel; this is an issue for the whole of the free world."

"It's definitely true that there are things that are easier for a superpower like the United States, with its technology and with its capabilities, to do, than it is for Israel," Illouz said. "But, at the end of the day, we're respecting American sovereignty and American interests, and we understand that this will be a decision that the president will have to take on his own."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com