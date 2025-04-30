Dan Crenshaw to Newsmax: 'Time to Execute' Plans to Dismantle Cartels

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the newly formed House Cartel Task Force will help the Trump administration "dismantle" drug cartels in Mexico and other countries.

Crenshaw, who heads the House Intelligence Committee’s Cartel Task Force, told "National Report" that "it's time to execute" actions to dismantle cartels after having conducted dozens of hearings on drug cartels and how they operate.

"We've actually had more of an informal task force for about two years," he noted. "So we did around 30 hearings from experts inside and outside of government" including "former cartel members."

He added that there "are a lot of things in place now that are really perfect for this," pointing to the "new administration in Mexico, which is far more willing to work with us than the last administration was," as well as the "new administration here in the U.S. with President Trump who wants to make this a priority."

NBC News reports that the Trump administration is currently in talks with the Mexican government about conducting drone strikes against drug cartel targets in the country, though no final decision has been announced.

The congressman added Wednesday, "And we've now got a task force in Congress that actually wants to help fund and authorize what the administration needs to make it happen."

Crenshaw said, "We know what the strategy is to do, now it's time to execute it."