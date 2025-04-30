WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan crenshaw | house | cartel | task force

Dan Crenshaw to Newsmax: 'Time to Execute' Plans to Dismantle Cartels

By    |   Wednesday, 30 April 2025 02:44 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the newly formed House Cartel Task Force will help the Trump administration "dismantle" drug cartels in Mexico and other countries.

Crenshaw, who heads the House Intelligence Committee’s Cartel Task Force, told "National Report" that "it's time to execute" actions to dismantle cartels after having conducted dozens of hearings on drug cartels and how they operate.

"We've actually had more of an informal task force for about two years," he noted. "So we did around 30 hearings from experts inside and outside of government" including "former cartel members."

He added that there "are a lot of things in place now that are really perfect for this," pointing to the "new administration in Mexico, which is far more willing to work with us than the last administration was," as well as the "new administration here in the U.S. with President Trump who wants to make this a priority."

NBC News reports that the Trump administration is currently in talks with the Mexican government about conducting drone strikes against drug cartel targets in the country, though no final decision has been announced.

The congressman added Wednesday, "And we've now got a task force in Congress that actually wants to help fund and authorize what the administration needs to make it happen."

Crenshaw said, "We know what the strategy is to do, now it's time to execute it."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the newly formed House Cartel Task Force will help the Trump administration "dismantle" drug cartels in Mexico and other countries.
dan crenshaw, house, cartel, task force
235
2025-44-30
Wednesday, 30 April 2025 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved