Snr Hurricane Specialist to Newsmax: Upcoming Hurricane Season 'Above Normal'

Dan Brown, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center near Miami, Florida, told Newsmax on Friday that the upcoming hurricane season is predicted to be "above normal" by meteorologists.

Brown told "Wake Up America" that "another above-normal hurricane season is predicted this year," adding that meteorologists have "seen that for several seasons in a row. We really don't know where they're going to form, who they might impact, but the key message right now is to start thinking about how you would get prepared this hurricane season."

Brown said that although meteorologists predict "neutral" conditions in the East Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, "We do think that the upper level winds are going to be favorable for storm formation."

He added that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's "seasonal forecast is for another above-normal season. You know, last year we saw a lot of systems that formed in the western portion of the basin across the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf, western Atlantic. And that's why we saw so many hurricane impacts in the United States."

Brown said, "Now is the time to think about preparedness" before the stronger storms start to hit, which is usually between August and October."

"You can go find out if you live in an evacuation zone, know what your plan is going to be for you and your family to ride out the storm. Start thinking about things you can do … for your home. Make sure you have food and water on hand," said Brown.

Brown said that over "the next couple of months, we really want folks to be concentrating on preparedness … get yourselves ready, and also remember to stay safe after the storm."

