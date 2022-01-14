Rep. Bishop to Newsmax: SCOTUS Mandate Block 'Victory for Freedom'

The Supreme Court ruling against President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies employing more than 100 workers was a "victory for freedom," but it's also important to see "how close to the edge" the nation is when it comes to losing that freedom, Rep. Dan Bishop said on Newsmax Friday.

"Three justices of the Supreme Court would have upheld that mandate, based on readings of obscure regulations," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report" about the court's 6-3 ruling.

The decision also reveals President Joe Biden's "catastrophic failure on just about everything he's tried," said Bishop. "He's tried to drive the United States, the people of America, into division. It's the wrong way to go, and it's working out badly for him. It's perilous to the people."

Meanwhile, the president's Build Back Better bill not only appears dead, but the Democrats' voting legislation doesn't appear to "have a chance" of passing because of the objections of Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., who said Thursday she would not vote to change the filibuster, and of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Bishop.

The failures mean "far more than politics," and show that Democrats say they are working to save democracy when their actions, especially the voting bill, are "essentially destroying our democracy and centralizing all power to control elections," said Bishop.

That would mean Washington and the Department of Justice would "always be controlled by only one party and destroy the role of state governments," said Bishop.

The United States, however, has been controlled by multiple parties "for the whole 233 years we've existed under the Constitution" that have had the power to regulate and control elections.

"It is an extraordinarily dangerous attack on democracy," said Bishop of the voting bill. "The fact that it is occurring is that they've set put all their chips on the table to make that happen before voters can pass a verdict on their leadership in November."

That puts the United States in danger of "great damage, destruction to our freedoms and our republican form of government," said Bishop.

Biden has had some successes, Bishop conceded, including the passage of infrastructure legislation and the $2 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan.

However, even the COVID-19 bill has come with problems, said Bishop, because it is is "a big part of the cause for why inflation is at 40-year highs."

"I think that advice I would offer President Biden is to stop considering half of the country as domestic enemies and figure out how to drive an agenda of unification, and he might be able to rescue, to salvage something," said Bishop. "But for now, I think the answer is the American people need to get into the voting booths as soon as possible and make changes in Washington."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here