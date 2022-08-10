Rep. Dan Bishop to Newsmax: Inflation Reduction Act Will Do 'Opposite'

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Inflation Reduction Act "will do exactly the opposite of what we should be doing" to avoid a recession.

"You get accustomed very quickly … to seeing bills misnamed in Congress and this bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, frankly by everybody's admission, even [Vermont independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders, has nothing to do with that," Bishop said on "National Report." "It will do exactly the opposite of what we should be doing."

He added, "You don't tax your way out of an incipient recession, you don't spend another $750 billion on the Green New Deal and 87,000 new IRS agents … and thereby reduce inflation."

Bishop added, "I think the most significant issue in the bill, for mom and pop, is that 87,000 IRS agents … all the independent analyses suggest that that's going to be sent to harass the American people and to have government at their doorstep trying to beat more money out of them, not literally but of course figuratively.

"And that is exactly the wrong way to go, but Joe Biden and the Democrats, one-party rule they've had almost perfect pitch for doing the wrong thing and doubling down on the wrong thing."

