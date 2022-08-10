×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan bishop | inflation reduction act | irs

Rep. Dan Bishop to Newsmax: Inflation Reduction Act Will Do 'Opposite'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 01:22 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Inflation Reduction Act "will do exactly the opposite of what we should be doing" to avoid a recession.

"You get accustomed very quickly … to seeing bills misnamed in Congress and this bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, frankly by everybody's admission, even [Vermont independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders, has nothing to do with that," Bishop said on "National Report." "It will do exactly the opposite of what we should be doing."

He added, "You don't tax your way out of an incipient recession, you don't spend another $750 billion on the Green New Deal and 87,000 new IRS agents … and thereby reduce inflation."

Bishop added, "I think the most significant issue in the bill, for mom and pop, is that 87,000 IRS agents … all the independent analyses suggest that that's going to be sent to harass the American people and to have government at their doorstep trying to beat more money out of them, not literally but of course figuratively.

"And that is exactly the wrong way to go, but Joe Biden and the Democrats, one-party rule they've had almost perfect pitch for doing the wrong thing and doubling down on the wrong thing."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Inflation Reduction Act "will do exactly the opposite of what we should be doing" to avoid a recession.
dan bishop, inflation reduction act, irs
252
2022-22-10
Wednesday, 10 August 2022 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved