Fmr Sen. D'Amato to Newsmax: Need Courage to Address Border Crisis

In an interview with Newsmax Thursday, Alfonse D'Amato, a former Republican senator from New York, expressed concern over the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, placing blame on Congress for its lack of courage in addressing the issue.

"This is a tragedy which is taking place on our border," D'Amato said. He went on to assert that the responsibility for the crisis lies with a Congress that, in his view, lacks the fortitude to confront the Biden administration on the need for proper border protections.

D'Amato said: "Unless you get the proper border protections — and I'm not trying to spell out what they should be, but — to see to it that we do not have up to 300,000 people in a month crossing the border, 2 million annually that we know of, more that come illegally, we will not pass one single bill, none; certainly, no economic bill."

During D'Amato's appearance on "American Agenda," he called for decisive action on border security, underlining the severity of the situation unfolding along the Southern border.

Addressing the perceived delay in addressing the border issue, D'Amato — Newsmax analyst and managing director at Park Strategies — expressed disappointment with fellow Republicans in Congress. He said: "I'm ashamed of the Republicans in Congress who have waited so long to bring this [border issue] to the floor, and they better stand up and not back down."

In a direct plea to his party members, D'Amato urged Republicans to take a principled stand for the nation's well-being. "You love this country, stand up and do what's right," he implored.

