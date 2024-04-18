Rep. Strong to Newsmax: Speaker Johnson Not the Problem

Amid a small but vocal chorus of Republicans looking to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Thursday that "Mike Johnson is not the problem."

The House is scheduled to vote Saturday on the much debated and delayed foreign aid bill the Senate passed in February. Republicans in the House have stalled the process due to lack of funding for U.S. border security.

Johnson has proposed new legislation that breaks the funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other allies into separate bills. As a result, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., have called for Johnson to be removed.

Strong said on "Wake Up America" that he will "hang with Mike Johnson for now."

"What we've got to do is get down and do the work of the people," Strong said. "There's differing of opinions, and if you have differing of opinions, that doesn't mean you change the speaker of the House," Strong said.

Strong, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, cautioned his fellow Republicans that his party is clinging to the smallest of majorities in the House.

"We have a gavel. We don't have a majority because we're split amongst ourselves," he said. "Let's go do the work of the American people."

