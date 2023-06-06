×
D-Day Veteran at 95 Speaks Out About Lessons of War

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 01:18 PM EDT

Congressional Gold Medal recipient Dave Yoho, looking back on his service on D-Day 79 years ago, told Newsmax that he would like people to remember that back on June 6, 1944, the first day of Operation Overlord, thousands "gave up our yesterdays for their tomorrows."

"When they say, Who said these words? tell them it was a 16-year-old boy inside of this 95-year-old veteran that does remember," Yoho told Newsmax's "National Report," while looking back on the day that changed the course of the war.

Last May, Yoho and fellow Merchant Mariner Charles Mills were presented with the Congressional Medal of Honor for their service helping the United States and its allies end World War II.

Tuesday, he said the history of D-Day bears well in the teachings to America's youth about the sacrifices that were made.

"We put 16 million in uniform," said Yoho. "On this particular day, the planning of this was a year, year-and-a-half. They had a rehearsal in April of that same year."

He pointed to the movie "Saving Private Ryan" for an indication of what was experienced on that day.

"You will get some indication of what it is like to come out of a flat-bottom boat, a Higgins boat where they dropped the front and you started out on the beach," Yoho said. "On that very first wave, almost 90-plus percent of those guys did not cut it, did not make it."

He further pointed out that of the 250 Rangers attacked Pointe du Hoc, the location of a series of German bunkers and machine gun posts, that "at the end of that day, only 90 were left that could stand at attention or draw their arms. And that's what it means."

Yoho also remembered that during World War II, "We were a united country and we were patriots."

"We were patriotic to the nth degree, and we charged that beach with American soldiers, British soldiers, and Canadian soldiers, the largest invasion of its kind in history, sea-land invasion," he recalled. "We lost altogether, on that first-day combination, of all the military, we lost 9,000. At the end of the war, we lost 440,000. What is left is our memory and there are too few of us alive."

Yoho noted that when the war ended, he turned 17, and "God appointed I should live this long and be a spokesman for veterans throughout the world."

He noted that Mills, his compatriot and medal recipient, is now 103 years old.

"This meant a lot to us because we [were] not simply receiving that medal," Yoho said. "We [were] receiving that medal on the behest of all of those who did not make it, who didn't cut it.

"When that war ended, we lost 440,000, but there were another million in hospital beds with post-traumatic stress disorder. And so from that generation, we have a few left to tell the story."

