Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Biden WH Does Not Support Protecting Borders

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, denounced the Biden administration on Newsmax for not supporting Customs and Border Protection's mission to secure the nation's borders.

Appearing Monday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Judd said: "Anytime we put on a uniform, we go out there, hoping that we're going to have the support of the administration, but obviously that isn't happening."

"This administration does not like our mission. This administration does not like what we go out there and do to stop illegal immigration on a daily basis. And because of that, they're doing everything they possibly can to undermine what we're trying to accomplish," he said.

According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, southwestern border encounters for August totaled 208,887. That number is down from July, which had 213,534 encounters.

Judd added that "if it wasn't for these agents and their determination to go out there and serve the public, if it wasn't — as we go out there and put on the uniform — if it wasn't for our desire to protect the American public, we just wouldn't do it.

''There's no reason for us to go out there and put on a uniform knowing that we're going to be undermin[ed] every step of the way by this administration. But we do it, because we do want to protect the American public,'' Judd concluded, adding that "the left" wants nothing to do with border "enforcement in this country."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here