Florida AG Moody to Newsmax: Biden Admin at Odds With Border Patrol Claims

Florida attorney general Ashley Moody, who is spearheading a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its failure to follow federal border policies, told Newsmax that the claims of Customs and Border Protection leadership are at odds with those of the Biden administration.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Moody said, "I've been increasingly frustrated with the mixed truths coming out of the White House.

"So [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas goes to Congress. He tells them, 'You know, I have effectively managed the border ... you know, nothing to see here. Our policies aren't causing the surge.' And even yesterday, the White House came out and said that it's not happening. They're not just walking in.

"They are living in an alternate universe," Moody added.

Moody pointed out that when Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz was asked during discovery for the lawsuit if "this was a crisis," he responded, "Yes." And when he was asked if "the numbers this year alone [were] going to be unprecedented — something we've never seen," he again responded, "Yes."

"Is this putting American lives and migrant lives at risk? Yes."

Moody said, "This is the chief of the border patrol. So when the Biden White House comes in and says, 'Nothing to see here,' we know that is not true.

"They are telling you the exact opposite of what the heads of Border Patrol testified to under oath. It's incredible that our administration is not being truthful with Americans."

