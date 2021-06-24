Curtis Sliwa to Newsmax: NYC Mayoral Campaign Based on 'Crime, Crime'

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, the winner of the Republican nomination for New York City mayor, told Newsmax Thursday that his entire campaign will be focused on fighting the city's spiraling crime rate.

"Now we await the final sort of bingo card game," said Sliwa on Newsmax's "National Report."

"The Democrats have submitted themselves to rank choice voting, and then I'll be ready to get it on because this entire campaign is going to be based on crime, crime. I've been saying this ever since I announced on Newsmax on March 15 that that would be my path to victory."

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former New York Police Department sergeant, is leading in the Democrats' balloting, and if he pulls out the win as expected, that will leave two crime fighters to battle it out for Gracie Mansion.

However, Sliwa pointed out that he's been "battling crime in the streets and the subways in New York City for 42 years, and for many of those years, Eric Adams was not siding with his fellow police…(he) was the leader of the pack in stripping cops from having qualified immunity."

Meanwhile, the removal of qualified immunity for police, not just in New York City and the state, but all across the United States will have a "super-paralyzing effect," but President Joe Biden did not address that issue on Wednesday when speaking about rising crime problems, Sliwa added.

"Now if you're asking the police to go out and get a personal malpractice police insurance policy like doctors have to, how are they going to afford it," said Sliwa. "Why are they the only civil servants that have been stripped of this protection that we the taxpayers give up, not elected officials, not judges, not civil servants. No police officer is going to want to do a physical intervention if they know in the back of their minds they may have to declare bankruptcy."

Even New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "who we now know was responsible for the death of thousands of the elderly that he transferred from hospitals with COVID-19 to long-term senior citizen care units, he's protected with qualified immunity," Sliwa added. "You can't touch him with a personal lawsuit. We're going to have to settle all those lawsuits with tax dollars."

Sliwa on Tuesday won the Republican primary by a large margin over Fernando Mateo, taking 71.9% of the votes, or 24,457 to Mateo's 28.1%. He became nationally known after founding the Guardian Angels, a group of crimefighters that now has chapters in more than 100 cities nationwide.

