Curtis Sliwa to Newsmax: Beat Mamdani in Streets, Not Suites

Republican New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa told Newsmax on Wednesday his path to victory doesn't run through elite fundraisers or corporate boardrooms — it runs through the city's streets and subways.

On "Finnerty," Sliwa said he plans to defeat democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani by connecting directly with New Yorkers where they live and work, not by catering to "billionaire donors" who are out of touch with everyday struggles.

"You beat Zohran Mamdani in the streets and in the subways where I spend most of my time," Sliwa said. "Not in the suites with billionaire donors who've been wrong every step of the way.

"That's my pathway to victory."

The Guardian Angels founder, known for his trademark red beret and decades of hands-on community activism, said his campaign is rooted in old-school politics — knocking on doors, speaking directly with voters, and championing working-class concerns.

"Republicans, conservatives, independents, who outnumber registered Republicans two and a half to one," Sliwa said, outlining his constituency.

Sliwa also revealed part of his broader coalition strategy — appealing to animal lovers through a new independent ballot line called "Protect Animals," which he said will draw strong bipartisan support.

"Animal lovers will vote for me because I believe in no-kill shelters and putting animal abusers in jail. That's how I ride to victory."

