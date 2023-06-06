Curtis Sliwa to Newsmax: Adams' Migrant Housing Plan Is 'Nuts'

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa told Newsmax on Tuesday that New York City Mayor Eric Adams' new plan to house illegal immigrants in private citizens' homes is "nuts."

Adams did not provide many details of the plan during an event where he revealed religious leaders had agreed to begin housing adult male asylum seekers, though he explained that it would help many cash-strapped New Yorkers.

"There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges," Adams said, according to a transcript of the event. "They have spare rooms. They have locales. And if we can find a way to get over the 30-day rule and other rules that government has in its place, we can take that $4.2 billion, $4.3 [billion] even maybe now, that we potentially would have to spend and we could put it back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship, instead of putting in the pockets of corporations and some of those corporations come from outside our city."

The 30-day rule is a city law that requires a guest to be living in a residence for 30 days before they can legally become a tenant.

"He mentioned it briefly, a '30-day rule,' if we can get over it," Sliwa said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Thirty days, you're in one spot — you can be illegal — you're a resident. Now you got to go to tenant-landlord court to extract them.

"This is another fake, phony, fraudulent … scheme of the mayor who just needs to say [to the migrants], 'Stay on the bus. We're gonna give you a boxed lunch. You're going back to D.C., courtesy of [President] Joe Biden and Vice President Harris,'" he added. "This is nuts."

Sliwa then suggested that Adams could potentially benefit financially or politically from the plan to house illegal immigrants in New Yorkers' homes.

"With Eric Adams, always follow the money," he said. "There's so many kickbacks here. Remember, the goal is, they're here, they drop an anchor baby, they're here permanently, soon they vote. They'll always remember Eric Adams. He'll be on the picture on the wall next to Jesus Christ and the Lady of Guadalupe, and they'll vote Democrat till the day they die. That's the scheme in all of this."

Speculating on how many people will take Adams up on his offer, Sliwa said, "There are some do-gooders out there who will do this, and they will regret it because these illegals haven't been vetted out, they haven't even been given the shots, nothing."

"You got to be a sucker to do this," he added. "You really do."

