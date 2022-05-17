Wisconsin Mom to Newsmax: Children Charged With Sexual Harassment for Misgendering

Rosemary Rabidoux, the mother of a student attending Kiel Middle School in Wisconsin, told Newsmax on Tuesday that her 13-year-old son and two 14-year-old boys were charged with "sexual harassment" for misgendering a female classmate.

Rabidoux was joined by lawyer Luke Berg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss the shocking lawsuit against the eighth graders.

The mother explained that the three boys, including her own, "were told to use they/them pronouns for a girl in their class just this last month."

"My son did not understand the plural use," she continued. "We had spoken about it. He told me there was no way he's going to remember it ... so I told him to call the student by their name. Which is what he was doing when he interacted with her."

Rabidoux also claimed her son rarely interacted with the student and was in the process of "defending a friend who she was screaming at." He then allegedly stepped in and said to the female classmate," 'You can't make him say your pronouns. It's his constitutional right to not use your pronouns.'"

Berg stepped in, claiming that the charges against the three boys were "completely outrageous."

"This is one of those situations where, as soon as you say it out loud, it just becomes obvious how crazy it is," the attorney stated.

"School districts have no right to force students into whatever their preferred rules of speaking are," he added. "But they certainly shouldn't be using sexual harassment charges. That's wildly out of proportion. It's not covered by Title IX. It's not covered by the definition of sexual harassment."

Fox's WLUK 11 reached out to Kiel School District for a comment on the lawsuit and was provided with the following statement: "The KASD prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX."

The district also said it would "continue to support ALL students regardless of ... sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity)."

