Jason Miller to Newsmax: Cuban Protests Prove Democrats 'Soft on Communism'

The lack of open support for those in Cuba protesting the communist regime proves that Democrats are ''soft on communism'' and use democracy only to increase their power, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump said Monday on Newsmax.

''[President] Joe Biden and the Democrats are showing their true colors here,'' Jason Miller said on "The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''They're showing they're soft on communism, for all the talk about democracy, that's not what they care about. All of these different political tools are a way for them to amass and hold on to power, but they're not willing to put their money where their mouth is, and actually support free people reaching their own destiny.''

Miller was responding to the relative silence of major Democratic players, including firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on the rare anti-government protests over the weekend in cities throughout the communist country.

According to The New York Times, thousands marched through their respective city streets in places like Havana, shouting ''freedom'' and other slogans against the regime.

''The people are dying of hunger!'' one woman shouted in a protest filmed in the province of Artemisa, west of Havana. ''Our children are dying of hunger!''

Experts have said the uprisings were the biggest since 1959, when Fidel Castro’s revolution took over the government.

''Cuba could be at a tipping point, and I see that in a good way, for the way they have lived the authoritarian regime for so many years,'' Miller said. ''So, we're clear, those classic cars that we see. Those aren't like the money-restored versions that we see in the showrooms in Las Vegas or in Detroit. Those are old, decrepit vehicles because the communists, the Castros, for most of the time, have held the power over these people, and all the goodies went to them, and people had to live in squalor. We should be using our voice to go and help, not like Joe Biden and trying to dismiss it, or say this is just because they got a job or didn't get a job.''

In a statement Monday, Trump expressed his ''100% support'' for those protesting.

''Big demonstrations are breaking out in Cuba and Miami in protest of the Communist Cuban government (although, today there are zero protesters in Cuba — you know what that means!),'' Trump’s statement said. ''Don’t forget that Biden and the Democrats campaigned on reversing my very tough stance on Cuba. Remember when Obama attended baseball games with Castros while they imprisoned, beat, and killed the Cuban people. I stand with the Cuban people 100% in their fight for freedom. The government must let them speak and be free! Joe Biden must stand up to the Communist regime or—history will remember. The Cuban people deserve freedom and human rights. They are not afraid.''

