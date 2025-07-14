Crypto Expert to Newsmax: Commonsense Stablecoin Policy 'Important'

A bill that would establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins would be a positive move for the industry, Michael Zuccarelli, co-founder of Terra Hosting, told Newsmax on Monday.

"Bitcoin is to be free and money for the entire world. But when it comes to stablecoins, we want regulation. Anything that is pegged to the dollar, we want that to be regulated," Zuccarelli said on "Newsline."

"We want that to be backed up. We want consumers to feel safe when they're using stablecoins and get out of that negative consensus regarding crypto and stablecoins in general."

The House is set to vote this week on a bill that would create a set of federal requirements for stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, usually a 1:1 dollar peg.

They are commonly used by crypto traders to move funds between tokens. Their use has grown rapidly in recent years, and proponents say they could be used to send payments instantly.

The House this week is also expected to pass an industry-backed bill that aims to develop a regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies and would expand the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's oversight of the digital asset industry.

If signed into law, the bill would define when a cryptocurrency is a security or a commodity and clarify the Securities and Exchange Commission's jurisdiction over the sector, something crypto companies heavily disputed during the Biden administration. That could help crypto companies avoid the oversight of the SEC, which under the Biden administration sued a number of crypto exchanges for flouting its rules.

Zuccarelli said having commonsense policy "is important. President [Donald] Trump has spoken about this, and I'm glad that Congress is acting in a bipartisan way with this. It's super important. You know, we want to be the leader with cryptocurrency around the world. We don't want our adversaries taking advantage of this trillion dollar emerging industry. It's going to change everything that we know about traditional finance.

"The U.S. should lead the way. And it's not just the crypto and value of dollars. It's also the technology behind it that it's bringing. It's working with artificial intelligence. They're kind of cousins in this area. With blockchain. We need to be the leader here."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com