Sen. Cruz to Newsmax TV: Dems Operate in 'Fact-Free Environment' on Gun Violence

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden’s gun violence measures, deriding Democrats for operating in a ''fact-free environment — and touting common-sense legislation that targets 'bad guys''' and not ''the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens.''

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Cruz lamented that Democrats ''are so bound and determined to take away your Second Amendment rights that when it came to common-sense steps to go after bad guys and stop gun violence … they don't actually have an interest in solving the problem. They're interested in politics.

''If the objective is to stop violent crime and stop gun crime in particular, there is an approach that works and the approach that works is targeting the bad guys, going after criminals, going after felons and fugitives and those with serious mental illnesses,'' he said.

''Unfortunately every time we have a shooting, every time we have a mass murder, the Democrats don't want to focus on the bad guys. They don't want to focus on the criminals,'' he argued.

''They don't want to actually stop the violence with the policies that work; instead, their approach is always go after the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens. Their solution is to disarm you and to disarm me and it's unconstitutional and it's also incredibly ineffective.''

Cruz pointed to legislation he and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, sponsored, conjecturing that had it been successful, a Nov. 5, 2017, mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, might never have happened.

''The day after that shooting, I stood in that sanctuary, that beautiful little sanctuary when there was glass shattered everywhere, blood scattered, shattered iPhones'' he said. ''This deranged lunatic murdered innocents — women, children, an 18-month-old infant.

''Had Grassley-Cruz passed, there's a very good possibility that mass murder wouldn't have happened. Why? Because the shooter had a felony conviction. It should have been in the database. But the Obama [administration] ... never reported it to the database. So the federal government screwed up. ... He then went to a federally licensed dealer to purchase firearms and he filled out the form …. He lied.''

Cruz also decried the conditions on the southern border, blaming it on the Biden administration.

"Texans are mad and they're frustrated. And they should be,'' he said, adding: ''Over the last decade, I've been down to the border many, many times representing the great state of Texas. I've seen it bad before. I've never seen it remotely as bad as it is.''

Cruz said the ''giant tent facility'' in Donna, Texas, is at 1,500% capacity, since it was built to house 1,000 people and with COVID-19 restrictions, has actual capacity for 250.

''When we were there, they had 4,200 people packed'' in the facility, Cruz asserted, referring to a bipartisan delegation that saw the facility last month.

''There were kids, they weren’t 6 feet apart, they weren’t 3 feet apart,'' he said. ''They weren’t even 6 inches apart. They were lying side by side by side, touching on the floor. No beds. No matresses … wrapped up in in reflective emergency blankets. The rate of COVID-19 infection was 10%."

''It is grotesque. It is inhumane. It is wrong,'' he declared.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: