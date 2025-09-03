WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cruz | democrats | criminals | immigration

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Democrats Support Criminals 'Every Time'

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 05:32 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Democrats will stand with “murderers and rapists and child molesters every time.”

“It is amazing to see Democrat politicians who over and over and over again, given a choice. 'Do you stand with a murderer or do you stand with the innocent citizens in your community? Do you stand with the rapist or do you stand with the innocent citizens? Do you stand with the child molester or do you stand with the innocent citizens?' Today's Democrat Party picks the murderers and rapists and child molesters every time,” Cruz said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Cruz made the comments following Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's criticism of the Trump administration on Wednesday, saying that Immigration and Customs Enforcements officers “don’t actually care if you’re here and undocumented, they just care if your skin color is a little off theirs.”

Cruz noted that despite Pritzker’s demonization of Republican policies, Latino’s continue to increase their support for conservatives. "In the state of Texas in 2024, Donald Trump carried the Latino vote. And so did I, because our communities, like every community, are the victims of the violence of these illegal aliens and gang members that the Democrats trafficked into this country,” he added.

