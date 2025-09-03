Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Democrats Support Criminals 'Every Time'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Democrats will stand with “murderers and rapists and child molesters every time.”

“It is amazing to see Democrat politicians who over and over and over again, given a choice. 'Do you stand with a murderer or do you stand with the innocent citizens in your community? Do you stand with the rapist or do you stand with the innocent citizens? Do you stand with the child molester or do you stand with the innocent citizens?' Today's Democrat Party picks the murderers and rapists and child molesters every time,” Cruz said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Cruz made the comments following Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's criticism of the Trump administration on Wednesday, saying that Immigration and Customs Enforcements officers “don’t actually care if you’re here and undocumented, they just care if your skin color is a little off theirs.”

Cruz noted that despite Pritzker’s demonization of Republican policies, Latino’s continue to increase their support for conservatives. "In the state of Texas in 2024, Donald Trump carried the Latino vote. And so did I, because our communities, like every community, are the victims of the violence of these illegal aliens and gang members that the Democrats trafficked into this country,” he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com