Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Big Tech Antitrust Bills Coming

Antitrust legislation is coming to rein in Big Tech, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Saturday.

Appearing on "America Right Now," Buck, the author of the new book "Crushed: Big Tech's War on Free Speech," says he believes "we will see action on Section 230, and hopefully antitrust law in this next Congress."

"These companies control the flow of information ... And when you control information in a democracy, you control elections, and that's really what the problem is," Buck said.

The congressman adds that one of the things he and his colleagues are working on is "legislative proposals that would create competition. Everybody talks about breaking up companies — we want to create competition."

Speaking on how this would be achieved, Buck suggests eliminating "barriers to entry. For example, on the App store ... there's Apple Music, and there's Spotify. They charge Spotify a 30% surcharge because they compete against Apple Music. Because they have a monopoly on the platform, that would be illegal under some of our bills."

