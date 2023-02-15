×
Tags: crime | shootings | guns | murder rate | pat fallon | second amendment

Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Criminals, Not Guns the Problem

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 10:05 PM EST

Criminals, not guns, are the reasons for shootings in America, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"The left always tries to, you know, sell the American people," Fallon told "Eric Bolling: The Balance," "guns are the problem.

"Criminals are the problem," he continued. "If guns were truly the problem, then riddle me this, and I asked this in an Oversight Committee hearing last year: In 1980, there were roughly 295 million guns in the United States. Today, there are 400 million."

"So there are far more, and yet the murder rate back then was 10 per 100,000. And today, it's half that at five. So how could that be? I don't understand," Fallon said rhetorically.

The congressman's comments follow after a report detailing that three students from Michigan State University were shot on campus Monday night. The gunman was identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, according to the New York Post. McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Criminals, not guns, are the reasons for shootings in America, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 10:05 PM
