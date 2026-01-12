Mattera's Newsmax Crime Report: FBI Offers $25K for Wash. Bar Shooter

The FBI has joined the manhunt for a Washington state suspect accused of gunning down two bartenders and then vanishing, possibly into Mexico or a border state, offering a $25,000 reward.

Agents say he is extremely dangerous and are in a high-stakes race to track him down before anyone else is harmed. The FBI is turning to the public for help and reached out to Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera to publicize the alleged killer's face and name.

The case has escalated into an international pursuit more than two years after the deadly shooting outside a bar and grill in Federal Way, Washington.

Police say the suspect, Samuel Ramirez Jr., opened fire during an altercation on May 21, 2023, killing bartenders Jessica Hone and Katie Duncan and wounding a third victim who managed to escape.

Investigators say Ramirez fled the scene and remained at large as local authorities searched for answers.

Federal authorities stepped in after a warrant was issued charging Ramirez with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution — a federal crime that gives the FBI jurisdiction in the case.

Agents believe Ramirez may have fled the country, possibly with help from family members, and say his parents allegedly drove him into Mexico shortly after the shooting.

The FBI has announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to Ramirez's arrest and is urging the public to come forward. Agents say he has a distinctive lion tattoo on his right wrist and forearm and might have ties to Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Friends of the victims say what began as a disagreement turned deadly. Hone and Duncan were well-known in the Federal Way community, remembered as vibrant, beloved figures whose loss continues to be deeply felt.

Ramirez has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in Washington state. If captured, he will be returned to face those charges, which carry far harsher penalties than the federal offense.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Donald Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com