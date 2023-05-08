×
Tags: crime | north carolina | police

Lt. Gov. Robinson to Newsmax: Nation Must 'Start Going After Criminals'

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 01:55 PM EDT

North Carolina GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Newsmax Monday raged at the lack of action against gang members and misguided focus on guns and defunding the police.

In an interview on "John Bachman Now," Robinson said there ought to be "a call to the nation to stop gang violence."

"We have placed the focus on the wrong issues … and we need to start going after the criminals," Robinson urged. "We are not doing that anymore. We're trying to defund the police, we're trying to rid the world of police. Meanwhile gangs and drug dealers are running communities over and no one is doing anything about it. It's a sad situation and we've got to reverse it."

Robinson said, "Everyone knows the name George Floyd," and that he became a "so-called celebrity to attack our police officers, denigrate police."

"The focus when we talk about violence in communities, I believe the name that everybody in this nation should know is the name of Tyshawn Lee, a 9-year-old child who was taken from his home and executed by gang members for revenge on rival gang members" in 2019.

"That should have been a call to this nation to stand up against gang violence, violence in our streets and violence in our communities and it is not," he said.

He added the nation's focus needs to turn to "a broken mental health system" and "allowing criminals to be on a revolving door of crime."

"It has sent a message to the lunatics that you are free to do what you want to do. We've got to reverse that trend," he urged, blaming "poor techniques that are being led by the liberals in policing. We can't allow that to happen anymore. We've got to get back to some solid police work in this country."

Robinson also took aim at the call by some to pay reparations to black citizens, calling it "another example of how the left has just gone completely insane."

"I said that I believe … I owe those reparations to the people who came before me, who fought and died to secure my freedoms. I truly believe that I don't want money for something I did not earn," he said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


