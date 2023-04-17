×
Tags: crime | newyork | jim jordan | alvin bragg | trump

Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Jordan Asking Bragg Hard Questions

By    |   Monday, 17 April 2023 06:06 PM EDT

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and  Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is asking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg the tough questions, Montana Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke touted to Newsmax.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Zinke outlined that while Bragg makes former President Donald Trump the focus of his ire, crime in his representative city, New York, is out of control.

"I gotta hand it to Jim Jordan," Zinke says, "he is being effective because he's asking the hard questions on [Bragg]."

"And you see what's going on is we're being stalled, and it is outrageous: when different departments have been weaponized; when the Manhattan DA can look at a federal crime; when the federal officers declined it; you know, we see what it is. I think Jim Jordans did a great job of pushing back."

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing near Bragg's office to examine the out-of-control crime in New York City. But according to an April 6 report from New York City's official government website, the "overall index crime was virtually flat in March 2023 compared to the same period a year ago."

Still, as seen in Monday's hearing, a parade of witnesses flooded a downtown Manhattan banquet room, expressing in their own words that crime in New York under Bragg has not gotten better.

Bragg was not present during the hearing.

