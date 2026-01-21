Mattera's Newsmax Crime Report: Dems Work to Hide Rap Sheets

Illinois Democrats are once again putting progressive ideology ahead of public safety with the passage of the so-called Clean Slate law, a sweeping measure that will allow nearly two million people to have their criminal records automatically sealed.

Supporters claim the law gives offenders a "fresh start," but critics say it amounts to a government-sanctioned cover-up, Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera reported Wednesday morning on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Under the new law, most misdemeanor and felony convictions can be hidden from public view after a short waiting period. That includes offenses tied to drug crimes, theft, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and even illegal firearm possession — so long as the state classifies them as "nonviolent."

Landlords, employers, and the public, however, may never know who they are dealing with.

Former police chief Tom Weitzel says the law follows a troubling pattern in Illinois.

"They have this Clean Slate Act, they have the Safety Act; I think there's a clear pattern here of this current administration under the governor, just giving what I consider to be free passes," Weitzel told Mattera.

The earlier Safety Act eliminated cash bail, allowing the state to release offenders, and now they are moving to conceal their records.

While Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker insists violent felonies are excluded, law enforcement warns that serious crimes are often pleaded down — making those offenders eligible for record sealing.

Police officials Mattera spoke with say the question is simple: Why is the state protecting criminals from accountability instead of protecting the public?

For critics, the Clean Slate law is not about second chances — it is about hiding the truth.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.

