Rep. Dan Crenshaw to Newsmax: Biden Foreign Policy on Side of 'Appeasement'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the foreign policy of President Joe Biden's administration was ''on the wrong side of history'' and on the side of ''appeasement.''

''The unfortunate reality is that Biden's national security team, and Biden himself, have long been on the wrong side of history, they have long been on the side of appeasement,'' Crenshaw said Tuesday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''They still have this worldview that if you appease the enemy, then they'll be nicer to us,'' he continued. ''This is not true. This is not living. This is not how the Taliban function. They will harbor terrorists; we are already seeing signs of that. They will hunt down Americans; we're already seeing signs of that. They'll hunt down our Afghan allies.''

The United States is flying thousands of Americans, other foreign nationals and Afghan refugees out of Kabul following the Taliban takeover of the capital on Aug. 14, at the tail end of the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Biden said Tuesday that some 75,000 people have been evacuated from the country since Aug. 14, but administration officials acknowledge that they don't know how many U.S. citizens are in Afghanistan, saying only that they will get everyone out who wants to leave.

The Taliban, on the other hand, say that evacuations may be disrupted if the U.S. does not complete them by the Aug. 31 deadline.

Crenshaw said the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan may hurt the Democrats in the short term, possibly in the 2022 midterm elections, but it's too early to predict the long-term impact on the Biden presidency or his chances of winning reelection in 2024.

''It's hard to say. It's a little too early to say right now. He's underwater [in opinion polls], and deservedly so, but I don't know how this plays out politically for Biden in the long run,'' Crenshaw said. ''I don't think it plays really well for Democrats in the short run with midterms coming up. But when it comes to foreign policy, the unfortunate reality is that Americans don't have a very long memory of this stuff.''

Crenshaw called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ''a massive failure'' and said that Republicans will continue to bring it up.

He said there is ''bipartisan outrage'' on how the withdrawal was handled, and there is consensus in Congress that the Aug. 31 deadline should be extended, and the U.S. should ''stand up to the Taliban.''

There is ''bipartisan support for extending that deadline and saying, ‘look, we're not leaving just because you say you want us to leave,''' he said. ''We're going to leave when we feel that we've gotten everybody we want out, out.''

