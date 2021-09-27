Craig Shirley to Newsmax: Reagan Assassin Should Not Be 'Walking Among Us'

The man who attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981 – striking the president, his press secretary, a secret service agent, and a police officer – does not deserve to "be walking among us," according to presidential history Craig Shirley on Newsmax.

"This man should either be institutionalized, either behind bars as a common criminal or in a mental institution for the criminally insane," Shirley told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "But one way or the other, he should not be walking among us."

A federal judge ruled John Hinckley Jr., 66, can be freed from all remaining restrictions next year if he continues to follow those rules and remains mentally stable. Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded the 40th U.S. president outside a Washington hotel. The shooting paralyzed Reagan press secretary James Brady, who died in 2014. It also injured Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty.

President Reagan "almost died that day," but the coroner noted the paralyzed Brady died in 2014 by homicide from the injuries from Hinckley's shooting, Shirley noted to guest host Joe Pinion.

"He had a Devastator bullet burning inside of his chest, one inch from his heart," Shirley said. "Thank God it didn't explode, or else he would have died, too. He lost half the blood in his body, one lung had collapsed, he was near going into shock, which was a precursor for death.

"Reagan came as close as a human being can come to dying but didn't die that day."

Shirley lamented both Hinckley's potential unconditional release, along with Robert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan potential parole being discussed of late.

"Robert Kennedy had his life taken away, and Sirhan Sirhan should never be allowed to leave prison; same thing with Hinckley: He killed Jim Brady," Shirley said.

