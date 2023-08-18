Craig Morgan to Newsmax: Military Service Gives 'Deep Appreciation' for US

Country music star Craig Morgan, who recently reenlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve, told Newsmax on Friday that he believes young people would gain a "deep appreciation" for U.S. freedoms if they spent some time in the military.

"It gives an individual an opportunity to excel in life, with the resources and opportunities [of the military]," Morgan said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I got to go places while serving in the United States Army that I probably would have never went and experienced cultures in life that gave me such a great deal of deep appreciation for the freedoms that we share in the United States of America that I want other people to experience.

"We're in a place in our country where, especially this younger generation, if they can go and experience some of these other cultures, I think they would come home with such a great deal of appreciation for how good we truly do have it in this country."

Morgan, 59, reenlisted in the Army Reserve and was sworn in by Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command, on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry this month.

Asked about his reported plans to keep releasing new music while serving, and how he plans to balance everything, Morgan said, "In the Reserve, it's easy."

"It's one weekend a month, two weeks a year," he said. "There are doctors, lawyers, lots of professionals, regardless of their occupation, that serve in the Army Reserve. Now, going full time is a little different, but I would highly encourage some of this younger generation, even prior to going to school — if they decide to go to college first [then] after college — going in the Army, spend some years. It gives you an opportunity to excel and to, no pun intended, be all you can be.

"You learn so much about life, and it's very encouraging to be in an environment where you truly are encouraged to do all that you can and be all that you can be.

"I think it's difficult for the military to function when we don't have all of the funding that we might necessarily need. I think it's important that, as a citizen, we ensure that we are supporting the individuals within our government that are going to take care of our military and make sure that our military has the resources that they need."