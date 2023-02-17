CPAC's Schlapp to Newsmax: DirecTV's Move Not About Money

AT&T DirecTV is arguing that it deplatformed Newsmax as a cost-cutting measure, but the issue comes down to censorship, Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) Chairman Matt Schlapp said.

"This is the cause of whether or not world corporations will silence all of us and our politics," Schlapp said Friday on Newsmax's "National Report." "They think we are a tiny minority. We're not. We're a majority of this country and we love this country. We love cops. We love the Constitution. We love the military. We think parents are the most important people to raise kids."

Such thoughts are "not radical ideas," Schlapp added. "These ideas are mainstream ideas, and they're on display prominently on Newsmax all day long."

Schlapp's comments were in agreement with a statement from former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who said in defense of Newsmax that "democracy means not just tolerating opinions we don't like, but actively defending their right to exist."

"Tulsi is increasingly right about everything, and she'll be with us at our CPAC conference, and it's great to have her voice in this really unfortunate circumstance," said Schlapp.

Schlapp said what he finds "most offensive" is that Newsmax is "asking for a fair rate for this great program that you guys are all part of putting out, and what these big companies want is to just use your content and not have to remunerate you for it."

And that is "almost like they want you to be PBS," Schlapp said. "Of course, they've taken over PBS. They've even made Big Bird into a woke left-winger. They just destroy everything they touch. I think Newsmax, your corporation and you, have to worry about your bottom line and you've got to run your company. But this is a bigger cause."

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

But Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax, and all of those channels get license fees.

