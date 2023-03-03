Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump's 'Authentic Truth' Plays Best at CPAC

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, can already feel the atmospheric buzz reserved for former President Donald Trump taking the podium Saturday and delivering a speech that could reflect the tone of Trump's presidency on Day 1, should he capture a third consecutive Republican National Committee nomination and then defeat the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

"People give [Trump] a lot of advice on how he should be less himself. And I think, at this moment in our nation's history, with all the garbage that's pushed on our kids and all the garbage from the Democratic Party, I think he ought to just tell it like it is," Schlapp told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

Schlapp continued: "That's when [Trump's] authentic truth" comes through to the public. "That's always the Trump that plays best at CPAC. People are worried he'll attack [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis or use mocking names for people, and there's an art to it. ... He seems to have the best gut and the best handle on how to do things."

It'll be a fun speech, Schlapp predicted, but Trump "also has to remind people, this is a pretty serious fight we're in."

When asked to identify a hot-button issue during this year's event, Schlapp quickly stated human trafficking at the border.

"It's basically slavery. I don't know why we use the term 'human trafficking' of children. ... This broken border is killing our kids," said Schlapp, author of "The Desecrators: Defeating the Cancel Culture Mob and Reclaiming One Nation Under God."

Schlapp continued: Human trafficking "is literally selling kids into slavery — and not just in America."

The dangers in not prioritizing human trafficking also boost the power of drug cartels, said Schlapp.

"It's a travesty in our country, and we're not talking about it enough," he added.

