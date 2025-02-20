Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Momentum at CPAC to 'Drain the Swamp'

Speaking on location at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that "the momentum is there" to drain the swamp under President Donald Trump. Comer noted that the convention feels different than those of past years because the GOP fought and won.

"Unfortunately, we have many more battles to fight. But I can tell you, Congress is behind the president. We have a few Republican outliers here and there, but they've all heard from their constituents back home. All of his nominees are getting confirmed. And I think the momentum is there. And I think we're going to drain the swamp and make America great again. And the crowd could feel that," Comer said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Joining host Bianca de la Garza at CPAC, Comer said Trump is "restoring common sense."

"This is the will of the people. There are a lot of old-guard senators and representatives that want to keep doing this business model, but they're all announcing they're not running again. And I think it's going to be a new Congress. And hopefully, we're going to be where the Republican Party base is. And that's to put America first," Comer added.

