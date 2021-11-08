Dr. Robert Malone to Newsmax: Vaccinated Children to Fare Worse

Dr. Robert Malone, the self-proclaimed inventor of mRNA vaccines, told Newsmax that for a child, the risks of taking a COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the benefit.

''The risk-benefit ratio for children is absolutely upside down,'' Malone said on Monday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

Even ''healthy children don't die and don't generally get hospitalized from [COVID-19]. And to the extent that they do, it's usually that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a cofactor. It's not the primary cause of death or disease. It's usually that they have other pre-existing conditions,'' he said.

Malone went on to say that ''children do not get severe disease from this. In fact, what they get is robust natural immunity. And we need a large population with robust natural immunity, if we're ever going to get to herd immunity without developing escape mutant viruses.''

Appearing alongside Malone, Dr. Pierre Kory with the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance added that ''when Dr. Malone said that 'the risk-benefit ratio is upside down with the kids,' we have to stress that.

''I don't want to sound too alarmist, [but] I don't think I can sound alarmist enough. This is a humanitarian catastrophe that's about to unfold.

''If we, willy-nilly, just vaccinate all these children, there's way more risk that can be afforded to them than benefits — and it's just wrong. We can't subject our kids to an intervention that has a much higher risk of toxicity than protection or benefit. They're going to suffer, and they're going to suffer in large numbers very quickly.''

According to a Food and Drug Administration risk-benefit analysis mentioned in the Oct. 26 FDA report ''Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting,'' data supporting a hypothetical modeling of outcomes for COVID-19 ''conservatively assumed that the risk of myocarditis/pericarditis associated with the 10 μg dose in children 5-11 years of age would [be] the same as the estimated risk associated with the 30 μg dose in adolescents 12-15 years of age from Optum healthcare claims data.''

The analysis added: ''While benefits of vaccination were highly dependent on COVID-19 incidence, the overall analysis predicted that the numbers of clinically significant COVID-19-related outcomes prevented would clearly outweigh the numbers of vaccine-associated excess myocarditis cases over a range of assumptions for COVID-19 incidence.''

The analysis also noted, however, that ''myocarditis may also present as part of the Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), usually 3 to 5 weeks after a SARS-CoV-2 infection,'' and that ''limited data are available on long-term outcomes in MIS-C,'' so some of the risks are still unknown.

