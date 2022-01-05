Sen. Ron Johnson: Over 1M COVID-19 Vax Adverse Events Censored by Twitter

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., criticized Twitter on Newsmax for flagging one of his tweets that cited data pointing toward over 1 million adverse events due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Appearing Wednesday on ''Spicer & Co.,'' Johnson said: ''In one year of the COVID vaccine, we have 21,000 reported deaths, over 1,000,000 adverse events. Now that's the FDA and CDC data. That's not mine.

''I'm just organizing it, and displaying it in a way that is embarrassing, and it should be embarrassing to the FDA and the CDC and the other COVID gods in the media and the social media — the big techs.''

Johnson's tweet is flagged by the social media platform as ''misleading.'' In addition, the censored tweet cannot be replied to, shared or liked.

Johnson's tweet includes Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control figures comparing adverse events and deaths from other drugs and vaccines with those involving COVID-19 vaccines.

''What it shows is the comparison in safety data,'' Johnson added. ''This is a safety signal. It doesn't prove causation. It's a signal. It's the VAERS system and the FAERS system that the FDA was touting before they got the emergency use authorization on the vaccines,'' he said, referring to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System.

