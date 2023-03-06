Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Rand Paul 'Right All Along' About COVID

A U.S. Department of Energy assessment concluding the COVID-19 pandemic was most likely caused by a lab leak in Wuhan, China, proves Kentucky's GOP Sen. Rand Paul was "right all along," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Burchett mocked "our ruling class and the liberal media" for "once again" having led people "astray."

"It goes to show that my friend Rand Paul has been right all along — that this has been something that they knew about — that it was released from this lab," Burchett said. "Whether they did it intentionally or not, it really doesn't matter at this point."

"Literally, members of the liberal media received Pulitzer Prizes for the reporting on this and … now it's just a complete falsehood," he said, lamenting the mainstream media are "not even going to admit to their mistakes" or "go back on what they said."

But Burchett said more importantly, the assessment "shows that our government is completely compromised by the Chinese."

"Whether it be in our leadership at the White House, or possibly even in our military and definitely in Congress, the communist Chinese tentacles are everywhere," he said.

The lawmaker warned China's "noose is tightening up around America's neck and we need to wake up."

"I think I think the public already realizes what's going [on]," he said. "You got to realize that … the Communist Chinese [Party] don't have any moral ground to stand on. They once contemplated dropping a nuclear bomb on their own people just to find out what it would do. They have no concept of morality."

But he warned the "tentacles into this country" are "very deep."

"You go into our colleges and campuses or places of higher research … and they're compromised," Burchett charged.

"Our White House is compromised due to the fact that the president's son has had multiple trips to China and multiple business dealings paid by communist Chinese organizations," he alleged. "And now with TikTok."

